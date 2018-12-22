11 hurt after RV camper triggers 9-vehicle pileup in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital after they and six others suffered injuries in a massive vehicle pileup in Miami that, police said, was triggered by an RV camper.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the chain-reaction crash at Southwest 32nd Avenue and Dixie Highway, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured a long line of mangled cars and campers.

Police believe a large RV camper swerved avoid hitting another vehicle, causing the pileup.

“We arrived to find a total of nine vehicles, two of them being motor homes, involved in a serious accident,” said City of Miami Fire Chief David Duthil.

Barbara Yetter was in the smaller camper a few vehicles in front.

“We were at the light, and we heard a crash behind us,” she said, “and we were like, ‘What was that?’ And then the next thing, ‘bam, bam, bam.’ They all started hitting us.”

The domino impact crushed cars and sent some off the road, like a maroon Infiniti seen with its back windshield blown out.

“We had a total of 11 patients that were assessed,” said Duthil. “We did transport five, one to [Ryder] Trauma [Center] in stable but serious condition.”

Those able to walk away surveyed the damage to their vehicles and pulled pets from one of the RVs away from the damage.

Meanwhile, the back of Yetter’s camper was ripped wide open.

The victims told 7News they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

