11 foot python found swimming in Biscayne Bay

BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive python was found in an unexpected area of South Florida.

Park officials at Biscayne National Park shared video online showing the retrieval of a Burmese Python that was found in Biscayne Bay.

Officials said the serpent was found swimming in the bay over a mile from the mainland.

“While these snakes are relatively uncommon here in Biscayne, we do remain vigilant so we can respond and remove this invasive species when we see them,” park officials wrote on Facebook.

Officials said the snake measured 11 feet and weighed 31 pounds.

