Massive 11-foot great white shark tracked off Florida coast

NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive great white shark has just been tracked off the coast of Florida.

According to OCEARCH, Nova, an 11-foot 1,186 pound great white pinged off the coast of Naples, Thursday morning.

Nova was recently tracked in South Florida waters just last month.

Nova was the first great white shark tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters. He is named after the people of Nova Scotia, who have supported the organization’s work.

However, Nova isn’t the only shark in Florida waters.

Katharine, a 14-foot, 2,300 pound shark pinged off the coast of Daytona Beach on Monday, and Cabot, a 9.5-foot, 533 shark was tagged off the coast of Orlando earlier this month.

