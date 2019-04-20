11-foot alligator captured in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Fire Rescue crew came across an 11-foot alligator lurking around a Miami neighborhood.

The team had noticed something strange during their drive back to the station near Northwest 13th Street and 37th Avenue, Friday night.

At first, the crew thought the reptile was a body until they realized it was actually an alligator.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene and contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to assist in capturing the animal.

“For about an hour, they monitored this alligator, along with Miami Police, as it continued to make its way further into the residential neighborhood,” said Miami Fire Rescue Public Affairs Officer Ignatius Carroll, Jr.

Officials finally jumped in after the alligator settled in an elderly couple’s backyard.

The reptile put up a fight but was eventually captured.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.