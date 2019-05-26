11 displaced after Little Havana apartment building catches fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood were left without a home after a fast-moving fire broke out at their apartment building.

Surveillance video showed the moments after the blaze sparked inside the two-story structure at 1140 NW 4th St., Sunday morning.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene just after 5:30 a.m.

A resident told officials he tried to put out the flames, but they spread too fast. He said he escaped through a window.

Karla Franco said she initially didn’t believe her boyfriend when he told her there was a fire in her parent’s building across the street.

“I wake up, and I thought they were lying, so I opened the blind a little and I actually see the whole fire,” she said.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

All tenants were able to escape to safety. Paramedics evaluated everyone, including Franco’s parents.

“They live in the front of this building, so they had to evacuate them,” she said.

About 11 adults and children were displaced after the fire, but no one was seriously injured.

Crews transported one man to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Officials are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

“For now, they’re going to be coming in and taking pictures and looking around at how it actually happened,” said Franco. “They have a theory, but they’re not sure.”

All of the residents declined assistance offered by the American Red Cross.

