11 arrests made throughout Miami related to narcotics, gang activity

MIAMI (WSVN) - Eleven arrests have been made throughout Miami related to narcotics and violent gang activity.

The operation, Thursday morning, was a joint effort between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, City of Miami Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The agencies are serving criminal search and arrest warrants at various locations, as well as conducting violent gang and narcotics takedowns.

So far, eight arrests have been made on federal charges, while three have been made on state charges.

