11 arrested, 11 vehicles seized after county-wide gas theft raid in Miami-Dade

MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have arrested nearly a dozen people after a county-wide gas theft bust in Miami-Dade.

The multi-agency operation dubbed “Operation Fill ‘Er Up” kicked off Wednesday morning and saw the arrests of at least 11 people and seizure of 11 vehicles. Two of the bust locations were in Medley.

Ten of the vehicles seized contained fuel bladders, which are filled with large quantities of fuel purchased with stolen credit cards. The fuel is often off-loaded at another location and then resold.

“It’s a hundred-percent gain for these individuals that are driving these trucks and stealing credits cards, and a hundred-percent profit to the sites that are selling the gas secondary,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “The only person that gets affected here is the persons whose credit cards and ID were stolen, the credit card companies and fuel stations.”

Medley Police, Miami-Dade Police and the Secret Service were all involved in the raid.

This is the second bust of its kind this year.

“We foresee a lot more in the future,” Colome said.

Sixty-six credit cards were also seized in the raid.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.