10th Special Olympics Florida 5K held in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds hit the pavement in Southwest Miami-Dade to take part in the 10th annual run/walk benefitting Special Olympics Florida.

The Sponsor an Athlete 5K was held at Gulliver Preparatory School, Sunday morning. It aimed to raise funds money to help support more than 7,000 athletes that Special Olympics Florida serves in Miami-Dade County.

This year’s event raised more than $65,000.

The Sponsor an Athlete 5K also featured a live DJ, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists and food vendors.

