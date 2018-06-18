$10K reward available for arrest of man accused of attempted murder

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have raised the reward to $10,000 for a man accused of trying to kill two people in Doral.

Officials are searching for Jonathan David Cifuentes. According to a warrant for his arrest, Cifuentes was seen carrying a bat outside of a club near Northeast 79th Avenue and 52nd Street in Doral back in April 2015.

When he was asked to leave, Cifuentes reportedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle and shot one person in the groin and the other in the ankle.

If you have any information on Cifuentes’ whereabouts, call the FBI at 754-703-2000. You may be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

