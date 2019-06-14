103-year-old woman granted U.S. citizenship

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 103-year-old woman has been sworn in as a U.S. citizen.

Andrea Joseph was sworn in at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building, in Miami, Friday.

Joseph was born on Aug. 15, 1915 in Jacmel, Haiti, her family said.

Her family said she entered the U.S. as a permanent resident more than 15 years ago.

In an email, her granddaughter Mildred Ogé said, “I’m not sure, but she may be the oldest citizen in her ZIP code … We are proud of this moment and wanted to share this excitement with you.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.