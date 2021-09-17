(WSVN) - Dozens of migrants were sent back home after they were intercepted by the United States Coast Guard.

The USCG said 102 Haitians were sent back to Haiti, Thursday.

The coast guard found the migrants on a boat off Biscayne Bay on Sunday after being notified by a good Samaritan.

They were given food, water and medical attention before being taken back to their country.

