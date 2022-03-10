SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get your resumes ready. South Florida employers are hiring.

Employers from Miami, Broward, Palm Beach and the Florida Keys will be conducting interviews at the Mega Job Fair on March 17.

One hundred employers will be in attendance and will be hiring for more than 7,500 jobs.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

To pre-register online, click here.

To see a list of the companies that will be in attendance, click here.

For a list of available positions, click here.

For any additional information or questions regarding getting a booth space, email tprice@jobnewsusa.com.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.