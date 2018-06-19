10-year-old shot in SW Miami-Dade yard returns home from hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old who was shot while playing outdoors returned to his Southwest Miami-Dade home after he was discharged from the hospital.

Ten-year-old Makaih Smith shared his story and concern with 7News after he was treated for a gunshot wound in the leg, Tuesday.

He said after he was shot Monday, he was scared that he wouldn’t see his family again.

“Kids should be able to play and never be inside homes to be bored,” Smith said. “They should always play with other kids.”

Miami-Dade Police believe he was hit by a stray bullet fired from several blocks away near Southwest 104th Avenue and 177th Street.

Smith was airlifted to the hospital for observation and released Tuesday afternoon.

The child said he was playing in the front yard of his house and wasn’t sure what happened until he felt pain and saw blood from the wound.

“I really didn’t want to go away,” Smith said. “I just wanted to see my family still.”

Police are still investigating this case.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

