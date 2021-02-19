10-year-old Coral Springs boy who went missing found safe, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy from Coral Springs who went missing has been found safe, police said.

Investigators said James Gerun had been last seen in the 7600 block of Parkview Way.

He was last seen wearing tan shorts, black socks, and a T-shirt with cubs that were red, white and yellow.

Update 2/19/2021 at 7:13 PM: James was safely located. Thank you to all for your assistance. https://t.co/UwbBdSsFAI — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 20, 2021

Some time after he was reported missing, police confirmed Gerun was safely located.

