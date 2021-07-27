FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Coral Springs.

Rahim Jennings was run down and left on the sidewalk Sunday night. The 10-year-old was riding with family members at the time.

“It’s hard because I’ve been seeing my baby in so much pain, so much pain,” Stacy Timothy, his mother, said. “I can’t understand how somebody can hit a child and just leave them for dead. Whoever it was came on the sidewalk where he was and hit him and just left.”

Timothy thanked first responders and a good Samaritan who took care of her son moments after the impact.

She said a witness stopped and called 911 for help. According to family members, paramedics had to resuscitate the 10-year-old before he was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

“He’s a strong little boy,” Timothy said. “He’s teaching me he’s so strong, so he’s keeping my spirits up.”

Rahim was diagnosed with a broken femur and jaw, and as he begins his road to recovery, the driver who struck him has turned himself in to authorities.

“That’s a child,” she said. “He’s a baby. He’s my baby.”

Coral Springs Police have impounded the truck suspected in the hit-and-run.

It remains unknown the potential charges the driver will face in connection to the incident.

