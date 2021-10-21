MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of students was honored by the City of Miami Police Department for offering a helping hand to the community.

Ten students received the “Do the Right Thing” award, Thursday.

It was a tough decision to decide on the winners as there were 700 nominees.

The interim chief of police recognized their positive behavior, actions and good deeds.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see these kids’ details of courage, perseverance and civic duty,” said interim Chief of Police Manny Morales.

This month’s awards are the first of the current school year.

Students are recognized for their work every month.

