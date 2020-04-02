10 sick cruise ship passengers will be transported to Broward Heath Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cruise ships carrying over 200 guests and crew members with flu-like symptoms are expected to dock in Port Everglades on Thursday, and some of those on board who are sick will be transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Eight passengers on board the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise ships have tested positive for COVID-19, and all passengers have been isolation since March 22.

Ten sick patients will be transported to Broward Health Medical Center, which is the official medical provider for the Holland America cruise line.

According to CNN, Holland America officials said these patients are in need of immediate critical care.

7News cameras captured a white tent set up outside of the hospital, but officials have not confirmed if it has been established to treat the sick cruise ship passengers.

Ninety-seven guests and 136 crew members who are experiencing flu-like symptoms will not be hospitalized. These passengers are expected to stay on the ships and remain isolated.

Most of the passengers on board the ships have been deemed safe to travel as of Thursday afternoon.

According to CNN, there are 52 Floridians on board the ships altogether.

