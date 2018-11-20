10 public library vehicles vandalized in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Almost a dozen vehicles belonging to the Miami-Dade Public Library System were vandalized overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance cameras captured a man lurking in the parking lot of the the library, located at 9445 Coral Way, at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Ten maintenance vehicles were vandalized and damaged in total.

“A broken window in every vehicle here, so you’re looking close to $5,000 in damage. Probably more,” said James Rustin, the library maintenance manager.

The fleet of vehicles are used for maintenance across all of the county’s 50 libraries.

“We’re trying to take care of our public libraries systems, and this just puts a damper in our daily operations,” Rustin said.

Crews are doing an inventory of each vehicle to see what was taken.

“These vehicles are very important, and these guys take care of our libraries, so we need to get them back on the road,” Rustin said.

If you have any information on who may have committed this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

