10 people rescued from capsized boat off Sunny Isles Beach; no injuries

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have rescued 10 people from a capsized vessel off Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Haulover Beach, around one-and-a-half miles offshore from Trump Towers, Tuesday.

According to MDFR, they received reports from a woman on an overturned boat that had another nine people on board.

Fire officials said the group of friends were out on a fishing trip when the vessel capsized. They said one of the passengers walked towards the front of the vessel, opened a door and noticed water rushing in.

7SkyForce HD captured the passengers, who were wearing life vests, standing on the vessel’s belly and holding hands while waiting for rescue teams to arrive.

“They all put on their [personal flotation devices], and if there is one lesson to be learned today, that is when you have an emergency, you need to have that PFD on,” an MDFR spokesperson said. “If you do not feel comfortable in the water, and you do know how to swim, you must have that PFD on at all times.”

MDFR officials said the vessel was too far out for the passengers, who were all over 18 years old, to swim back to shore.

Video also showed Beach Patrol transporting the passengers one by one on their personal watercraft to the fire rescue boat.

Those who were aboard the overturned vessel were rescued and transported to the Haulover Marine Center to give statements to investigators.

The owner of the boat said he was thankful that he was rescued. Otherwise, no one rescued from the boat wanted to comment on what happened.

Investigators will return to the scene to recover the overturned boat and tow it back to the docks.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what caused the vessel to capsize.

A hazard to navigation order was broadcast over the radio to warn other mariners to steer clear of that area until the vessel is recovered.

