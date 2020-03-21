10 patients tested positive for COVID-19 at Fort Lauderdale senior assisted living facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A senior assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale has been dealing with an alarming outbreak after several patients test positive for COVID-19. Gov. DeSantis confirmed a third death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Atria Willow Wood Senior Living and Memory Care facility.

7News cameras have captured Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responding to the Atria Willow Wood Senior Living and Memory Care facility, located at 2855 W Commercial Blvd., throughout the week.

Gov. DeSantis confirmed that there were 10 total cases of COVID-19 including the three fatalities.

A 77-year-old man who has been identified by family members as Richard Curren died at the center overnight Tuesday. DeSantis said he had significant underlying medical conditions.

Family members of a 93-year-old man who were originally told he tested negative for the virus came forward on Friday morning after getting an update from the Florida Department of Health that he actually did test positive.

It remains unclear if the other five patients who tested positive are elderly residents at the center or employees.

The center houses 220 residents, who have been isolated from each other since Tuesday.

DeSantis said law enforcement and other specialists will be present at the facility to help monitor the situation.

“If you are an operator of one of these facilities, you need to take responsibility to protect your residents,” said DeSantis.

An elderly woman could be seen walking out of her apartment with a paramedic in full hazmat gear, Friday afternoon. She was led into the back of an ambulance and transported away from the facility.