SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers have pulled an additional 10 bodies from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building. The confirmed number of dead has risen to 46.

According to the Associated Press, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members in a private briefing Wednesday that workers had pulled 10 more bodies and additional human remains from the rubble, raising the death toll.

Crews “did some significant removal of the pile,” he said. “They were able to get down to various areas to inspect.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the discoveries during a media conference at 11 a.m.

“Since our last briefing, the USAR teams recovered an additional 10 victims, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 46,” she said. “Thirty-two of these victims have been identified and next of kin notifications have been made.”

Cava also said 200 people have been accounted for, while 94 remain unaccounted for.

The discovery is also the highest number of bodies found in a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.