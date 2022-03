ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten migrants have been taken into custody after making landfall near Islamorada.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said agents and local law enforcement partners responded to a maritime smuggling event, Thursday morning.

#Alert! #BorderPatrol agents & local partners responded to a maritime smuggling event where 10 migrants made landfall near Islamorada this morning. Currently, they are in federal custody. The investigation is ongoing.

#breakingnews #florida pic.twitter.com/Nbt1ytnpB4 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 10, 2022

Ten migrants were taken into federal custody.

Authorities continue to investigate.

