10 injured after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews attended to 10 victims involved in a two-vehicle collision in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 191st Street and Second Avenue, around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said five of the victims were treated at the scene and then transported to nearby hospitals.

Among the remaining five are two pediatric victims and one adult victim with serious injuries. Two other adult victims have been described to have minor injuries.

