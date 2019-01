NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten victims had to be transported to the hospital after a transport van crashed into a tree.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 181st Street and 66th Court at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The condition of all 10 victims remains unknown.

As of Monday afternoon, no deaths have been reported.

