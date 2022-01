HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Hallandale Beach.

The fire broke out at an apartment building along Northwest Ninth Avenue and Seventh Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Ten people have been displaced.

The American Red Cross is helping the residents who were affected.

