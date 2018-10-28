10-day ‘Fantasy Fest’ winds down in the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Keys’ annual “Fantasy Fest” celebrations are winding down after 10 days of revelry.

Roughly 60,000 people gathered Saturday night in the island city of Key West for a flamboyant parade.

This year’s festival theme was “Oh … The Games We Play!” and many of marching groups in the parade wore costumes inspired by classic board games and casinos. There also was a dragon float inspired by the “Game of Thrones” television series.

According to Keys tourism officials, Fantasy Fest typically brings about $30 million in annual revenues to the island chain.

The theme for the October 2019 festival will be “In Tune but Off Key — Celebrating 40 Years of Fantasy.”

