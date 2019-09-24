10 boaters rescued from overturned boat off Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials rescued 10 people from off a capsized vessel in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Haulover Beach, approximately one mile offshore from the Trump Towers, Tuesday.

According to MDFR, they received reports from a woman on an overturned boat that had another nine people on board.

7SkyForce showed video of the passengers standing on top of the boat as they held hands and waited for rescue teams.

Video also showed Beach Patrol transporting the passengers one by one on their personal watercraft to the fire rescue boat.

Those who were aboard the overturned vessel were rescued and transported to the Haulover boat docks to give statements to officials.

Other officials will return to the scene to recover the overturned boat and tow it back to the docks.

The U.S. Coast Guard was also called to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.