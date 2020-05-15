1-year-old rushed to hospital after being pulled from lake in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials raced to rescue a child in Dania Beach after being found in a lake.

Officials said they pulled the toddler from the lake behind a home along Southwest 49th Court near 43rd Terrace at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where medical staff could be seen rushing the 1 year old into the hospital.

The toddler remains in unknown condition.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.