SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler has become the youngest person so far to be killed in the condo collapse in Surfside.

Miami-Dade Police identified 1-year-old Aishani Gia Patel as one of the victims found in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building.

Aishani was found along with her parents, Vishai and Bhavna Patel. Both parents were killed. Loved ones say Bhavna was pregnant at the time of the collapse.

The death toll of the collapse is currently at 95, and crews continue to search through the rubble.

Personal belongings are also being recovered and categorized in hopes of being returned to loved ones.

