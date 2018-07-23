1-year-old, father injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 1-year-old child and his father to the hospital after, police said, they were wounded in a shooting in Miami Gardens.
According Miami Gardens Police, a 23-year-old man and his child were shot in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 23rd Avenue on Monday, just before 9 p.m.
Neighbors in the area were surprised to hear about the shooting in what one of them described as a quiet community.
“It was like a barrage of ‘brrrrrr, pop, pop, pop, pop,'” said area resident Maxine Solie, “and I said to the person I was talking to, ‘Them fools must maybe think that it’s still the Fourth of July.'”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews airlifted both victims to Ryder Trauma Center. The adult victim is listed in critical condition, and his child is listed in stable condition.
Police set up a perimeter as they continue to search for the subject or subjects.
“It’s sad, it’s depressing, it’s alarming,” said Solie, who has lived in this neighborhood for 30 years. “This used to be a very quiet, nice neighborhood.”
If you have any information on this double shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
