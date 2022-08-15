FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of an elderly woman.

Police released a video in hopes to find the person responsible.

This happened on the 600th block of Northwest 10th Terrace on July 22nd, just before midnight.

In the clip, a woman fell onto the street as the rain came down before a car ran her over.

Police identified her as 74-year-old Willie Mae Gipson.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to help her.

Fire rescue transported her to Broward Health Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators want to track down that driver and are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

