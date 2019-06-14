1 treated for smoke inhalation after NW Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rendered aid to one person after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 65th Street, Friday morning.

This morning, #MDFR units from #Battalion5 & #Battalion3 responded to a house fire near NW 23rd Ave & 65th St. Crews arrived to find thick, black smoke coming from the house. The fire was quickly extinguished & 1 person was treated for possible smoke inhalation on scene. pic.twitter.com/SNQgWgsibn — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) June 14, 2019

Photos tweeted by MDFR officials captured heavy smoke billowing from the residence.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Crews treated the victim for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

