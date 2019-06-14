1 treated for smoke inhalation after NW Miami-Dade home catches fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rendered aid to one person after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 23rd Avenue and 65th Street, Friday morning.
Photos tweeted by MDFR officials captured heavy smoke billowing from the residence.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.
Crews treated the victim for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
