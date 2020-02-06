1 treated for minor injuries after flames break out at Hallandale Beach duplex

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that erupted inside a duplex in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southeast Ninth Court and Third Avenue just after 5 a.m., Thursday.

Nearly 50 firefighters worked to put out the flames that were contained to the rear of the single-story structure and to prevent another nearby building from catching fire.

BSFR officials said the wind made it difficult to tackle the flames, but approximately 30 minutes later they were extinguished.

Resident Allen Lefebvre said he is counting his blessings after escaping the early morning fire.

“I’m lucky I’m a light sleeper,” said Lefebvre. “I got up and ran out the door.”

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Lefebvre’s roof could be seen charred and left with several holes.

“It looked like it was coming from the kitchen area, majorly engulfed,” said Lefebvre. “Flames all way to the ceiling.”

A nearby building also sustained minor damage.

One resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the residents affected by fire damage.

City building inspectors have condemned the building and deemed it unsafe.

