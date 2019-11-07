1 treated for minor injuries after car crashes into Hialeah restaurant

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was treated for minor injuries after a car slammed into a front of a restaurant in Hialeah.

The crash happened at the Rancho Algibe restaurant near West 37th Street and 12th Avenue, Thursday morning.

While there was no damage to the restaurant, the car struck a pillar, which created a hanging hazard over the entrance.

“It was a big accident, and the city comes, the police and everybody,” restaurant owner Sergio Garcia said. “Right now, we are waiting just for the permission to open again.”

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews treated one person on the scene for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

