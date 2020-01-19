1 transported to hospital following hot air balloon accident

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating following a hot air balloon accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a hot air balloon got tangled in powerlines near Southwest 240th Street and Southwest 212th Avenue, Sunday.

One person was transported to hospital and remains in unknown condition.

