1 transported to hospital after shooting in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be rushed to the hospital after a shooting in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 700 block of Southwest 98th Court at around 4 p.m., Monday.

Paramedics transported the victim as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation.

