FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting took place in Fort Lauderdale. Meanwhile, police are actively searching for the shooter.

Authorities responded to the area of Northeast 32nd Avenue, east of the Oakland Park Bridge, in the parking area near Shooters Waterfront, around 4:25 p.m., Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fire rescue transported the victim to Broward General Hospital.

Authorities are planning on shutting down Oakland Park Boulevard at A1A. They believe the person they’re looking for ran eastbound at Ocean Boulevard.

The armed suspect is still at large.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.