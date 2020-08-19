1 transported to hospital after fire breaks out at Opa-Locka home

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an Opa-Locka home.

Opa-Locka Police units and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2300 block of York Street just before 10 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert with a burn injury to the head.

A burn victim transported according to the hospital after a house fire in the 2300 block of York Street in Opa-Locka. @wsvn #7News #NightTeam pic.twitter.com/raiEc9OtcK — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 20, 2020

Surveillance video from a home across the street captured flames coming from the left side of the building.

Witnesses could also be seen standing on the sidewalk in front of the home as police officers arrive on the scene.

7News cameras captured the victim arriving at the hospital on board a helicopter before being wheeled inside on a stretcher.

The fire has since been extinguished. Its cause remains under investigation.

