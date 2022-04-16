SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured and transported to the hospital after a double crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Toyota Sedan and a white Ford SUV were involved in a collision, causing the Toyota to lose control and collide into a bus bench.

The crash took place around the area of Southwest 109th Avenue and North Kendall Drive just after 11:40 a.m., Saturday.

Two people were occupying the bench, but were able to get up before the collision.

One of the bench occupants was struck by a metal sign that became loose from the crash. She was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in stable condition.

