1 transported to hospital after car goes into canal in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a car went into a canal in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street, Sunday night.

#BREAKING #Lauderhill fire units on scene of vehicle that drove into a canal. 4121 NW 21th St. Firefighters pulled one subject from vehicle and searching for others. Patient being txp to @BrowardHealth in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/uWak6dotL7 — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) November 9, 2020

Crews have pulled one person from the vehicle and then transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

A photo shared by fire rescue officials shows a firefighter and a diver on the scene.

