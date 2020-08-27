1 transported following shooting in parking lot of West Miami-Dade strip mall near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be rushed to the hospital following a shooting that occurred at a West Miami-Dade strip mall across the street from Florida International University’s main campus.

Miami-Dade Police, FIU Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and Eighth Street, just after 2:15 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics have transported the adult victim as a trauma alert to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

7News cameras captured several evidence markers strewn across the parking lot of the shopping center. 7Skyforce captured what appeared to be clothing covered in blood in one of the parking spaces.

UPDATED INFO: Miami-Dade Police is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Taco Bell on SW 107th Ave & SW 8th St. Subjects fled eastbound on 8th Street in a White Mercedes occupied by 2 w/m Please continue to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/WcIb86QvUt — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) August 27, 2020

Officials have since given the all clear to the university’s Modesto Maidique Campus and Engineering Campus.

