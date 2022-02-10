MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Miami.

The shooting took place near 25th Avenue and Northwest Ninth Street, at around 2:45 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in his 40’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police are now investigating the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.