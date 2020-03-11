1 transported following shooting along I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be taken to the hospital following a shooting along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on the northbound Davie Boulevard off-ramp at around 5:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Paramedics have taken one patient to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition. 7News cameras captured the patient arriving at the hospital and being taken inside.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where a dark Nissan sedan could be seen with its hazard lights flashing. Two people could also be seen sitting down against the wall of the ramp.

Troopers have closed the off-ramp while they begin their investigation.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

