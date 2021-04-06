1 transported following police-involved shooting in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene at an apartment building in the City of Miami’s jurisdiction along Southwest 12th Street and First Avenue, just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue offices, one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

MDPD officials said the officer involved is OK.

