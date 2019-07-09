1 transported following oven explosion in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after an oven exploded inside a Northeast Miami-Dade cafeteria.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northeast 189th Street and Fifth Avenue at approximately 10 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several firefighters could be seen walking in and out of the warehouse.

One victim had to be transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Officials said the original call came in about something burning inside of the building.

Investigators do not believe it was gas related.

