1 transported following fiery accident in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An accident on Interstate 75 in Weston is causing major traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of I-75 near Indian Trace at around noon.

Rescue officials said one victim was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

One vehicle involved in the crash caught fire but firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the gray sedan could be seen heavily damaged, scorched and sprayed with foam.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as traffic is being detoured away from the scene.

