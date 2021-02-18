1 transported, dog rescued after Fort Lauderdale warehouse catches fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire that broke out at a warehouse.

The fire broke out along West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 10th Terrace, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Chester, a dog that has been housed at the warehouse for nearly 20 years, was saved from the fire. Chester has now survived being hit by a car three times as well as this fire.

“I heard an explosion,” said John Taylor who rescued the dog from the fire.

Taylor cradled Chester in his arms and smiled as he recounted running to save him.

“We’ll rebuild it, and we’ll make it whole again,” said owner Izzy Wiseman. “Thank God nobody got hurt, and we have insurance, and they’re supposed to have insurance as well. Our tenants, hopefully they do and it’ll work out in the end.”

A number of cars that were parked in and around the warehouse suffered damage.

One person was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

