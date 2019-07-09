1 transported after truck rolls over on Turnpike near Okeechobee Road

MIAMI (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Florida’s Turnpike at Okeechobee Road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene at approximately 3:10 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where a white truck could be seen on its side while the load from the bed of the truck could be seen spilled onto the road.

Officials said one victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.