1 transported after truck rolls over on Turnpike extension near Okeechobee Road

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike Extension in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes about half a mile north of the Okeechobee Road exit, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where a white truck could be seen on its side while the load from the bed of the truck could be seen spilled onto the road.

The vehicle apparently hit the guardrail, causing it to overturn and spill its load of brick pavers, concrete and building materials.

Paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have shut down two southbound lanes but are allowing drivers to use the left lane and breakdown lane.

Traffic has been backed up all the way to Interstate 75. Officials advised drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

