1 transported after trooper-involved shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is being transported to the hospital after a trooper-involved shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Aventura Police, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along West Dixie Highway and 186th Street, just after 2 p.m., Wednesday.

#AventuraPolice Florida Highway Patrol and Miami Dade PD are working an incident at Miami Gardens Dr & Biscayne Blvd. Traffic shut down in all directions. Use alternate routes. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/o6tENpnJYG — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) February 3, 2021

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where troopers could be seen attending to an individual on the roadway.

FHP officials said the trooper involved in the shooting was not injured.

One adult was transported from the scene to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

Police have shut down Miami Gardens Drive and Biscayne Boulevard in all directions in the area while they work the scene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.